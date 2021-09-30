Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cheniere Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,938 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 405% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,573 call options.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196,781 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

