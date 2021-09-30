Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.20

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $176.20 and traded as high as $187.30. Investors Title shares last traded at $185.56, with a volume of 5,052 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day moving average is $176.27.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

