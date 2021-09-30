Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE INVH opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

