IPG Photonics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,521 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,688% compared to the typical volume of 141 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $158.62 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.57.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

