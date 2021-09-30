IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

IronNet stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

