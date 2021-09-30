iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Shares Down 2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG)’s stock price were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 32,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 58,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

