iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

