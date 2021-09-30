iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,401,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 24,986,326 shares.The stock last traded at $78.15 and had previously closed at $78.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 213,203 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $3,645,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.