iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lessened by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 310.4% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 72,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,701,592. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

