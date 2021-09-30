iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $296.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.76 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.