iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

