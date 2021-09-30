iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $95,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.47 and a 1 year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.