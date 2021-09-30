iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.45 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

