Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Plans $0.43 Dividend

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4316 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Itaú Corpbanca has raised its dividend payment by 15,774.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

