Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Plans $0.43 Dividend

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4316 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Itaú Corpbanca has increased its dividend payment by 15,774.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

