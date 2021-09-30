iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 11,625 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.