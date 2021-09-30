iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $136,630.53 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.
Shares of ITOS opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 76.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
