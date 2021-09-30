iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $136,630.53 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

Shares of ITOS opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 76.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

