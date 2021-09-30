J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.28. 6,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

