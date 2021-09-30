Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 1,701 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Janet Katherine Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Toro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

