Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 838,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,099. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

