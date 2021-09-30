Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $22.93

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $23.90. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 100 shares.

JANX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,168,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,651,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.