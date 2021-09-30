Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

Shares of DAI opened at €77.40 ($91.06) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €72.62 and its 200 day moving average is €74.25. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

