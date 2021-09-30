Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 235 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 236.67.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

