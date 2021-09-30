Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $93,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

JEF stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

