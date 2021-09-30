Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 315” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240.33 ($3.14).

BARC opened at GBX 190.34 ($2.49) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.98. The firm has a market cap of £32.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

