Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.56.

NYSE:FDS opened at $394.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average of $342.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $399.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

