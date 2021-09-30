Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3,056.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,499 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after acquiring an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

