Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.33% of Avid Bioservices worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $2,093,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

