Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Q2 worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

