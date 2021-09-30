Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 389,672 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NuVasive stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

