Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,581 shares of company stock worth $21,796,444. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

