Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,395 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $27,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $174.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.