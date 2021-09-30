Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,309 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $750.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $814.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.54. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.