Jetcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68,490.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $408,807.95 and approximately $68,490.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00167352 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

