JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $450,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.09. 400,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

