JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 441,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $51.20. 7,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.53.

