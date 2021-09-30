JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 688,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,266. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

