JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.28

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 9198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

