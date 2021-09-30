John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Down 7.3%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.98 and last traded at $143.55. 4,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 177,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.91.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

