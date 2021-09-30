Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

