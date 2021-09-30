Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,640 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 92.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 638,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,963,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.31. 52,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,016. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

