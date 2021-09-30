Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,941 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 458,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

