Johnson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 108.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 7.1% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 470,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Chevron by 17.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.08. 563,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.