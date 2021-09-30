Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

CCI stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.51. 37,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

