Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,592. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.