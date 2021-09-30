Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.14. 1,644,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,288,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.49 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.