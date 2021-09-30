Joseph D. Sarafa Acquires 5,530 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

