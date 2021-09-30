JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX opened at $118.85 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,175. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.