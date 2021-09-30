JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 888,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.74% of V.F. worth $558,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.