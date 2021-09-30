JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 888,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.74% of V.F. worth $558,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of V.F. stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
