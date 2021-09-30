JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $532,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.